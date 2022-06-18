Nirranda coach Brayden Harkness says his players learned from the mistakes they made against Panmure in their Warrnambool and district league win over Kolora-Noorat.
The Blues defeated the Power at Nirranda Recreation Reserve 12.8 (80) to 8.9 (57), two weeks after losing to the Bulldogs at the same ground.
"We were pretty poor here a fortnight ago and went down to Panmure," Harkness said. "We never like losing at home, let alone twice in a row.
"We really set ourselves today to come out and play our brand of footy and right the wrongs that we've been working on since that Panmure game. I think we were able to do that today."
The Blues were in control for most of the game until the last quarter when the Power started to surge.
At the final break the hosts had a lead of 32 points which was narrowed to 12 late in the fourth quarter.
"Just the ability to take the sting out of the game when we needed to and really slow it up (impressed me)," Harkness said.
"We know they're a quality opposition and we knew they were going to come. They've got some fantastic players and when they get momentum they can be hard to stop.
"That was encouraging, it felt like they were really coming but in that third quarter we held tight. That last quarter we gave away a few silly frees and let them kick goals. I thought we were always in control of the game."
Power coach Nick Bourke was pleased with his side's response after a slow start saw it trail 30-8 at half-time.
"We certainly had our backs against the wall in that first half and we knew they were going to come and play," he said.
"We were probably a bit reactive to start the game but I'm super proud of the boys to fight back and I felt like we got the game back on our terms a little bit."
Harkness, who returned from injury to play in the match, praised the work of Nick Couch and Ash Rosolin.
"Nick Couch coming back in his first game, he gave us a real presence up forward," he said.
"Ash Rosolin came off the bench and gave us a couple of really good efforts in the midfield and kicked a couple of goals. I thought this was his best game for us."
Nirranda is in outright first after 11 rounds, with the Blues coach highlighting the importance of the win.
"We know that anyone can beat anyone on their day in that top five," Harkness said.
"Any win we get against a fellow top-five opponent we're really happy with."
The Blues face a nervous wait after midfielder John Paulin suffered an elbow injury.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
