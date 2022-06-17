The Standard

Top trainer Symon Wilde advises punters to tread warily ahead of weekend jumpers

By Tim Auld
Updated June 17 2022 - 2:06am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WARY: Trainer Symon Wilde says to tread warily regarding his jumpers on Sunday. Picture: Chris Doheny

TOP Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde has advised punters to tread warily regarding his jumpers Count Zero and Under The Bridge at their home track on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.