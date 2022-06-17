TOP Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde has advised punters to tread warily regarding his jumpers Count Zero and Under The Bridge at their home track on Sunday.
The eight race program which has four jumps races will be run on a track rated a heavy ten and that's the concern for Wilde about his runners.
Wilde saddles up Count Zero in a restricted hurdle while Under The Bridge takes his place in a restricted steeplechase.
"I'm not really convinced Count Zero and Under The Bridge will handle the really heavy going," he told The Standard.
"The track can get really heavy at Warrnambool. It's sometimes bottomless. Count Zero and Under The Bridge are unknown on that sort of ground.
"They can handle soft tracks but the real heavy is a question mark.
"We've just got our fingers crossed they can get through the going."
Wilde, who has established himself as one of the leading jumps trainers in the state said he is eyeing of races like the Lafferty Hurdle and Grand National Hurdle over the next few months for Count Zero.
"Count Zero has not done much wrong," he said.
"We'll be guided about his future runs after Sunday's race. We may look at the Lafferty Hurdle at Warrnambool next month or the Grand National Hurdle for Count Zero.
"The other option is to give him a break and get him ready for the Jericho Cup later in the year or the jumps races next year.
"Under The Bridge has had no luck at a couple of his last starts. I'm expecting a forward showing from Under The Bridge on Sunday, depending on how he handles the track."
The opening race on Sunday, a maiden hurdle kicks off at 11.35am while the last of eight is scheduled to start at 4.05pm. The running rail is out eight metres for the meeting.
