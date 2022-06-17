LINDSEY Smith is expecting a forward showing from Tuvalu in a $130,000 restricted race at Flemington on Saturday, despite the lightly raced four-year-old drawing a wide barrier.
With scratchings, Tuvalu is expected to jump from barrier 13 while stablemate Mystery Shot comes out of gate 7 for the 1600 metre contest.
Tuvalu ran second at his last outing at Flemington last month.
"Tuvalu has trained on well since his last start performance," Smith told The Standard.
"Tuvalu drops in class but rises in weight for this race which is a bit of a concern. It looks a very even race on paper but if Tuvalu runs up to his best he should be in the finish.
"Mystery Shot has been racing consistently without winning. The claim for apprentice jockey Will Price bring him into the race quite well. Mystery Shot finished his last race over 1400 metre strongly and will be competitive."
Tuvalu, who is a $6 chance in the early betting markets will be ridden by Jarrod Fry while Mystery Shot to be ridden by apprentice hoop Will Price is a $13 chance.
Too Close The Sun, the 2020 Warrnambool Cup winner resumes for Smith in a $130,000 race over 1410 metres.
Fellow Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde accepted with Romany Rocks and Sirileo Miss. Maatsuyker trained by Tom Dabernig is an emergency for a $130,000 race over 2000 metres.
