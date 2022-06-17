The Standard

Lindsey Smith-trained Tuvalu to run $130,000 restricted race at Flemington on Saturday

By Tim Auld
Updated June 17 2022 - 12:16am, first published 12:00am
STRONG SHOWING: Trainer Lindsey Smith is expecting a forward showing from Tuvalu at Flemington. Picture: Chris Doheny

LINDSEY Smith is expecting a forward showing from Tuvalu in a $130,000 restricted race at Flemington on Saturday, despite the lightly raced four-year-old drawing a wide barrier.

