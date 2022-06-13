The Standard

Future of $70 million Warrnambool development up in the air

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated June 13 2022 - 7:10am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On the market: A site in Warrnambool's CBD, which has approval for a $70 million development, is on the market and expected to fetch upwards of $8 million.

The site of a proposed $70 million development in Warrnambool's CBD is on the market.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.