Warrnambool's self proclaimed 'washing machine man' Ian Brown has retired, hanging up his tools after 54 years.
Mr Brown who started his career as a 16 year old at Liebig Street electrical store Phillpot & Tucker, has recently sold his repair business after 42 years.
Mr Brown started his business, leasing premises in Kinross Court and took over the ownership the city's first laundromat at the bottom end of Liebig Street, which he ran for 18 years. He later moved the repair business to Fairy Street, which is now under the new ownership of electrician Andrew Taylor.
"We wound the business down during COVID," Mr Brown said. "I had a bit of a heart scare in the middle of last year. I always said I didn't want to be working when I was 70 so I put it on the market the middle of last year."
He said he thoroughly enjoyed meeting and engaging with customers and working to resolve their issues. "Each day you had six or seven jobs and people to meet and I enjoyed that greatly," he said. "I'm at the stage where there's a few third generations I'm working with now. That makes me feel old.
"I had a lot of loyal customers. I thank my customers for the years I've had and they've supported me over the years.
"I'd meet someone up the street and they'd say 'I know your face, you're the washing machine man'. I'm known for that," Mr Brown said.
He and wife Llyn have downsized their family home and are looking forward to spending more time with their five children and seven grandchildren and holidaying in their caravan.
