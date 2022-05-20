Top Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig is chasing black type status for his gallopers Energy Within and Spinning in the $127,000 group three Proud Miss Stakes over 1200 metres at Morphettville on Saturday.
Dabernig originally doubly accepted with Spinning at Flemington and Morphettville but scratched from Melbourne preferring to head to Adelaide with the lightly raced three-year-old.
"There's not too many black type races left in this racing season," Dabernig said. "We just thought we would have a throw at the stumps with Spinning and Energy Within.
"They're both rough chances in the Proud Miss but it's worth having a crack at the race. A placing for either horse will really boost their breeding page. Spinning and Energy Within resumed at the Warrnambool May Carnival a few weeks ago and I was quite happy with their performances.
"It was quite testing ground at Warrnambool and they both ran fourth in their respective races and have improved with those runs under their belts."
Dabernig has engaged the services of former Warrnambool apprentice jockey Daniel Moor to ride Energy Within while leading South Australian hoop Kayla Crowther is aboard Spinning.
Fellow local trainer Simon Ryan accepted with Morrissette in the $150,000 group three South Australia Fillies Classic at Morphettville. Crowther rode Morrissette in her unplaced effort in the group one Australasian Oaks last time on April 30.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool trainers Lindsey Smith, Symon Wilde and Matthew Williams saddle up runners at Flemington on Saturday.
Smith has Queen Takes King, Hard Questions, Kissinger, Great Again, Proconsent and Tuvalu running on the big nine race program.
Wilde will be represented by Kaituku, Power Of Song, McKeever and Mask Up while Williams has Literary Magnate and Toregene running at the meeting.
IN OTHER SPORT
