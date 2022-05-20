The Standard

Tom Dabernig-trained Energy Within and Spinning to run at Morphettville on Saturday

By Tim Auld
May 20 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOUBLE CHANCE: Trainer Tom Dabernig will have two horses running in Adelaide on Saturday. Picture: Chris Doheny

Top Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig is chasing black type status for his gallopers Energy Within and Spinning in the $127,000 group three Proud Miss Stakes over 1200 metres at Morphettville on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.