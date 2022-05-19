South-west police frustrated by motorists flouting road rules

Police are frustrated by motorists putting their lives and other road users at risk by using mobile phones.
Acting Sergeant Uwe Stolzenberg, of the Warrnambool Highway Patrol, said a number of truck drivers and other motorists were nabbed using mobile phones during two operations this week.
The first - Operation Prime - was targeting heavy vehicle users, while the second was the National Day of Action to coincide with National Road Safety Week.
On Wednesday, police issued 15 penalty notices to motorists for a range of offences.
Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said a 30-year-old Terang man had his vehicle impounded after it was discovered he was driving with a suspended licence.
The man caught the attention of police because he was using his mobile phone.
He will have to pay $1295 to have his vehicle returned and will receive a summons to appear in court.
Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said police issued fines for mobile phone use while driving multiple times a day.
He said in the month of May there had already been 20 people issued with a $545 fine and four demerit points for using their mobile phone while driving.
"Don't use your phone while driving - full stop," Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said.
He said probationary drivers were not allowed to use their mobile phone for any purpose. "No music, no maps, no calls no social media - not while you're driving."
Fully licenced drivers can only use their phone for calls with a hands-free holder.
A 26-year-old Melbourne man will lose his licence for six months after he was nabbed travelling at 137/kmh in a 100km/h zone on the Cobden-Warrnambool Road at Elingamite.
Highway patrol officers also issued a $545 fine to a Melbourne woman who tested positive for methamphetamine and cannabis when intercepted by police at Port Fairy on Wednesday.
In addition to that, a number of motorists were issued with penalty notices for failing to wear a seatbelt.
Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said it was a worrying trend. "It should be muscle memory," he said.
"You should get into your car and put on your seatbelt."
Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said it was disappointing 15 penalty notices were issued to heavy vehicle drivers during Operation Prime. He said it was a joint initiative with Camperdown and Terang police.
One truck driver was nabbed for recording a speed of between 15 and 25 kilometres over the speed limit.
Three drivers were issued with fines for failing to wear a seatbelt, two were using a mobile phone while driving and two were fined for work diary related issues.
"Using a mobile phone while driving a 15-tonne truck is a massive distraction and incredibly dangerous," Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said.
