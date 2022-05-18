The Standard

Hamilton snares first win for season against Terang-Mortlake

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 18 2022 - 3:54am, first published 12:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nat Odea

The Hamilton Kangaroos secured their first open netball win on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.