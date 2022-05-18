Hamilton snares first win for season against Terang-Mortlake

The Hamilton Kangaroos secured their first open netball win on Saturday.
Coach Nat O'Dea said she said was incredibly proud of the team's efforts.
The side defeated Terang-Mortlake 50-38.
"We secured our first win and it was a great feeling," O'Dea said.
"The girls have worked so hard and thoroughly deserved the win.
"We have had our battles with injuries, illness and unavailability so to get that win was terrific."
O'Dea said she felt confident going into the match.
"We had some big names back into the side so we were hoping for a win," O'Dea said.
However, goal keeper Rhianne Lewis pulled out on the day due to illness.
"We swung our young gun Ella Sevior into goal keeper, with our Captain Emma Sommerville returning from injury. These girls worked beautifully together, Emma's such a great leader and that was on full display on Saturday."
Wing defence Leesa Iredell and centre Kellie Sommerville returned to the court after being sidelined with injuries.
At half-time up-and-coming defence player Indi Ryan replaced Sommerville.
"Indi predominately plays division one but she has stepped up every time we have needed her and she's a super talent," O'Dea said.
"Our attack end - Hayley Sherlock, Clare Crawford and Kelsey Lewis worked the ball extremely well, we were patient and played controlled netball that was so pleasing to watch.
"It was a full team effort and I'm so happy with their performance."
Sommerville and Iredell were named in the best for the Kangaroos in last week's match, while Lewis shot an impressive 29 goals.
O'Dea said the team would have to be in form to keep up with South Warrnambool on Saturday. "At this stage we should have our full playing list this week, which will be the first time all season, so I'm looking forward to having the flexibility to make moves and explore/developing more connections," she said.
"The girls are up for the challenge and I know they will give 110 per cent - I'm looking forward to seeing us coming up against the benchmark side in the league."
South is the only unbeaten team in the competition.
Last week they has a convincing win over North Warrnambool, finishing the match 56-29.
South Warrnambool is on top of the ladder, followed by Warrnambool in second.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
