Warrnambool-trained Untapped to compete in Sandown Cup final

The rain doesn't bother her but she needs a track where's there not much wind.- Dustin Drew
For the first time in three decades, a Warrnambool-trained greyhound will compete in the Group 1 RSN Sandown Cup final.
The Dustin Drew-trained Untapped, which is also part-owned by Warrnambool racing stalwart Kevin Finn, daughter Marita Byron and their family, will contest the $262,500 final at Sandown on Thursday night.
Drew said it would be the first time a locally-trained dog has competed since legendary Bold Trease took part 30 years ago.
He said Untapped was the fittest she had ever been.
But he admits the three-year-old was not a natural to begin with.
The daughter of Aston Dee Bee and Mepunga Fame didn't show a strong interest in competing in her early races.
She initially struggled to break the 23-second barrier over the 390-metre distance while trialling at Warrnambool - an indicator she mightn't have been suited to a racing career - but Drew saw potential.
"I think her first three starts she got beaten by 30 lengths," Drew said.
"Now we're here 16 or 17 months later and she's going around in Group One."
Untapped has placed three times at Group One level.
She has competed in Victoria, Sydney and Perth.
Drew said he was unable to travel with Untapped to Perth due to COVID-19 restrictions and he believes that affected her performance.
She won a consolation race, but didn't perform at her best, Drew said.
Drew said Untapped (Box 7) was among the favourites in the race on Thursday night.
"You can never be too confident going into these races," he said.
"I'm just hoping she runs well, which I think she will."
Drew said Untapped was suited to the 715-metre race.
He said he didn't believe rain would affect her performance.
"The rain doesn't bother her but she needs a track where's there not much wind."
The syndicate owners of Untapped are not the only local eyes which will be watching with interest on Thursday night.
Mepunga Ruby, owned by Barry Smith, is also competing and is the fixed-odds favourite.
Drew said he believed the two dogs would have a good contest on the night.
"We've been racing against each other for the past six months," Drew said.
"I've beaten her a couple of times and she's beaten me.
"In my opinion she's the best staying dog in the country."
Untapped will next line up in the world's richest greyhound staying race in Newcastle in June.
She will line up in the inaugural 'The 715', which will have a $500,000 winner's purse.
"At the moment it's the best we've ever had her and she's racing against the best dogs in the country," Drew said.
Drew said his late father Ray had long believed in the ability of Untapped.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
