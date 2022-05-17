When it comes to staging an opera in Warrnambool it seems GBD Productions have a knack of predicting when a Federal Election will be called.
Advertisement
Mr Lyster's Colonial Touring Opera is showcasing Gaetano Donizetti's Don Pasquale at Mozart Hall on Saturday, from 2-4.30pm. GBD Productions' 2019 show L'Elisir d'Amore in Warrnambool was also held on election day.
Don Pasquale centres on a wealthy old bachelor outraged with his nephew, Ernesto for wanting to marry an impoverished widow.
Lead, singer, opera historian and director Jamie Moffat said the show was a comedy.
"It's very silly and doesn't make a lot of sense," he said.
Moffat said the ensemble cast, which included members from Opera Australia and Opera South Australia, was of a high standard.
"It's probably one of the best cast I've worked with," he said.
Moffat said attending the show in Warrnambool was a chance to hear first-class singing and wonderful music at a bargain basement price. Tickets are $30.
"Normally, an opera would set you back about $250," he said.
"It's a good opportunity to revisit where opera really came from the early days of Opera Australia, it's a really fun afternoon."
Moffat said Mozart Hall was the perfect place for the performance.
"The hall is surprisingly nice and the acoustics are the best that I've sung in," he said.
"It surprises me that people don't know about the venue. We just love visiting Warrnambool as it's a beautiful city."
Tickets can be purchased at trybooking.com.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.