Warrnambool City Netball Association to continue competition after interim committee formed

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 16 2022 - 6:58am, first published 6:30am
Support: Warrnambool City Netball Association president Alison van de Camp said the future of the sport in the city was looking positive after it was forced to consider going into recess after a lack of volunteer committee members.

The netball community has rallied after a shortage of committee members and volunteers saw the Warrnambool City Netball Association forced to consider going into recess.

