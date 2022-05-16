The netball community has rallied after a shortage of committee members and volunteers saw the Warrnambool City Netball Association forced to consider going into recess.
The association held its Annual General Meeting on May 9 and issued a letter the following day appealing for volunteers after it was unable to form a committee due to a lack of interest.
Advertisement
President Alison van de Camp and administrator Marg Morgan wrote to members saying "we are faced with a very real decision to place our association and all its competitions into recess".
"A very honest discussion occurred at this meeting in regards to the future of our association and competitions/ programs which it provides. Unfortunately our association did not fill the vacant office bearer positions where we have only two committee members."
It said "in an attempt to save our association from recess" members passed a motion that without the commitment of six people to be interim association members for the remaining term, all programs would cease from the week beginning May 16.
Van de Camp said it wasn't what they wanted to do but the association was left with no option as its bylaws required more committee members.
She said four mums who had attended the AGM "rallied the troops" and about 12 people joined an online meeting on Sunday night expressing their interest to help ensure the association's future.
"It was really positive," she said. "These wonderful people, mums and dads, have put their hands up to help us in the interim which will get us through the rest of the term. Hopefully they're inspired to continue to be on our committee for the next 12 months.
"We've got some wonderful people who are very keen to get involved which is good and we're in good stead now. It was the most toughest thing I've ever written that letter to say we were going into recess, but you just can't do it without some people putting their hand up."
More than 250 adults, children and people of all abilities participate in weekly competitions and programs.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.