One Nation candidate Ronnie Graham calls for return of Australian values

Ronnie Graham decided to enter politics to help put a stop to the end of Australian values.
The 54-year-old, who works in the metal industry in Werribee, said he wanted to give a voice to fed-up Aussies.
"The woke and cancel culture is a massive thing," Mr Graham said. "It's taking away from our Australian values."
Mr Graham said he worried important days like Anzac Day, Christmas Day and Australia Day would no longer be celebrated if things didn't change.
"I want to give people in the area who want to save Australian values a voice," he said.
Mr Graham said he had strong views on climate change.
"We need to start referring to it as what it really is and that's nature," he said.
"You're not going to change nature."
Mr Graham said there were simple solutions to problems such as a lack of fossil fuels and excess waste.
"Let's start digging the ground and get the coal out, then you've got a hole in the ground. How are we going to fill the hole? Let's put the rubbish in it."
Mr Graham said he was sick of the country's two political parties fighting each other, rather than getting on with the job.
When asked why he did not attend the candidate's forum in Warrnambool on Sunday, Mr Graham said he had a prior commitment.
"I'm heavily involved in the horsing community - I do a lot of volunteering," he said.
"We had an event on Sunday and there was no way I could get down to Warrnambool in time."
Mr Graham said he hoped to visit the electorate in the coming weeks, but conceded staff shortages at his workplace were an issue.
He hit back at suggestions he was only running to pocket cash from votes, saying when he ran for the seat of McEwen in the last federal election, he spent $6000 on his campaign and was reimbursed for some costs, but not all.
If elected, Mr Graham said he would lobby for tougher penalties for criminals.
Mr Graham said he had fond memories of visiting the south-west in his younger years. He hopes to hit the road in the coming weeks.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
