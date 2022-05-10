The Standard

Win for Hamilton a special Mother's Day treat for team captain

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
May 10 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPECIAL PRESENT: Bec Malseed's sons Jake, 11, and Riley, 13, cheered her on as Hamilton defeated Tyrendarra on Sunday.

When Bec Malseed was 16, she had a chance to play in an AFL football match.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.