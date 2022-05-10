Win for Hamilton a special Mother's Day treat for team captain

When Bec Malseed was 16, she had a chance to play in an AFL football match.
Her love of the game was instant, but the opportunities for women at the time to play were few and far between.
Two decades later, Malseed has been pulling her footy boots on for two teams - the Hamilton Kangaroos in the colder months and the Casterton Cats over summer.
On Sunday, the mother-of-two had plenty of reasons to smile.
Her team defeated Tyrendarra in the Western Victoria Femal Football League, her sons cheered on the team to victory and she was treated to a delicious home-cooked meal for Mother's Day after the match.
Hamilton defeated Tyrendarra, which is fielding a team for the first time this year, 5.5 (35) to 3.7 (25).
"It was a close game," Malseed said.
"Both teams were quite competitive. It was a great day out."
The 37-year-old said she loved playing footy and encouraged other women to give it a try.
Malseed plays mainly in the backline, either full-back of centre-half-forward.
"I love it," she said.
"It's a great sport and all the women are so supportive of each other.
"Your age doesn't matter - just get out and have a go."
Malseed, who is the club captain, said she was confident about the side's chances in the 2022 season.
"I'm so hopeful and optimistic for us this season," she said.
"We've got a great group of women playing for us.
"We all love it and we're getting stronger and stronger every week."
Malseed has been playing for two years now and has no plans of hanging up her boots any time soon.
She said her boys loved watching her out on the field.
"They think it's fantastic they can teach mum something," she said.
"They love getting out in the paddock and kicking the footy together."
"They give me pointers and say 'mum, this is how you hold the footy'."
Malseed said she was so pleased there was a growing number of opportunities for women to play AFL football.
"Football has been well established with men but not with women until now," she said.
"It's a great sport not just for women but for youth as well."
Malseed's sons play for Hamilton's under 14s.
"They love their footy," she said.
Malseed is part of a group of women creating a new tradition - mum and children both playing at the same club.
She encouraged others to do the same.
Malseed said she hoped the profile of women's football would continue to grow in years to come.
She said she wished she had been able to play back when she was a teenager.
"I was hooked after my first game," she said.
Malseed said she couldn't have thought of a better way to spend Mother's Day.
Hamilton is on top of the ladder, with four wins and one loss for the 2022 season.
The Kangaroos will take on the Horsham Demons at home on Sunday.
The Demons are second on the ladder and also have four wins and one loss for the season.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
