news, latest-news,

The world's top-ranked female jockey Jamie Kah withstood a late protest to claim the last race of the opening day at Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival. Kah showed why she continued to be one of the most in-form hoops, pulling off a coup aboard the Danny O'Brien-trained Rights of Man. The pairing came out on top in a photo finish in the $50,000 BM64 handicap over 1100m to close out the first day of carnival. They pipped the Warrnambool-trained A Good Yarn at the post. However, the jockey of third horse Nerone, Dean Holland, later fired in a protest against Kah. He alleged there was interference at the 120-metre-mark that cost his mount about a length, and therefore the race, with the official margins a short-head by a short-head. The protest was dismissed. Kah said her and Rights of Man's chances had looked "like a disaster for a while" before finding an outside gap at the top of the straight. "I was just trying to find somewhere with a bit of room," she said. "Danny gave me no plan and to be honest I still didn't have a plan when we jumped and when we got tightened for room out the gates, shuffled back to last, it was looking like a disaster for a while. "But things worked out." With the first five horses over the line finishing within less than half-a-length of each other, it meant for a electrifying finish to opening day for punters. "It was a pretty cool feeling. I could hear it and I think (Rights of Man) heard them lifting him to the line," Kah said. "He's such a well behaved horse. He's a beautiful animal but he's just been quite unlucky in some of his races. He was almost going to be unlucky there but, thank God, the gaps opened. "Fantastic carnival and I'm happy to be a part of it." Danny O'Brien's representative Beau Dunn said it was "already the ride of the carnival". "She set the whole grandstand alight," he said. "Great achievement for Danny O'Brien Racing." Kah finished second and fourth in her two earlier rides. MORE SPORT Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/f67d34ef-7c18-4102-a816-59325b86b567.jpg/r101_334_3922_2493_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg