Late Mail: Minister expected trackside as former chief steward a late scratching

The Standard racing reporter Tim Auld provides all the gossip from around the traps for day one of the Warrnambool Racing Club's May Carnival. SCRATCHING: Former Racing Victoria chairman of stewards Des Gleeson will be missing his first May carnival in more then 50 years this week. The passionate Western Bulldog fan is home bound looking after his wife Helen who is recovering following an operation. Gleeson vowed he'll be trackside for next years carnival. TRACKSIDE: Victoria's Racing Minister Martin Pakula should be among the crowd for days two and three of the carnival. It's expected plenty of punters will be offering the Racing Minister advice on Wednesday and Thursday. AGAIN: Veteran Crossley trainer Quinton Scott, who has had runners at the Warrnambool May Carnival since 1973, saddles up two runners at this years event. Scott's record of producing horses at 49 consecutive carnivals will never be broken. He trained Rocky Affair to win the 1984 Brierly-Grand Annual Steeplechase double. Scott has also taken out the May carnival's feature sprint race, the Wangoom Handicap, on two occasions - first with Toroa in 1978 and then Prince Of Brandy in 1984. IN THE BLOOD: Young Warrnambool jumps jockey Daniel Small rides at his first May carnival on Tuesday. Small had his first race ride at Pakenham two weeks has been booked to ride Bow Thruster and Periscope in maiden hurdles. His father is Cyril rode the bold front runner Vo Rogue to 22 wins from his 26 victories and younger brother Braidon is a successful jumps jockey. COMPETITIVE: Tom Dabernig has made a big impact since he started training in Warrnambool back in July last year. The multiple group one winning trainer has been operating from three different training locations in Warrnambool but that's about ready to change. The first stage of Dabernig's on-course stables which sees 36 boxes will be finished within two weeks. One would think it'll be easier to train winners from one location then three. Keep a watch on his runners over the carnival.

