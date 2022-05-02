news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL hopes the impending return of several key players can help it sustain a purple patch of form. The Blues have battled several absences early in the campaign but expect to regain some of their walking wounded after the Hampden league's May bye. Warrnambool coach Ben Parkinson said his side would benefit from the break. "We've got those couple to come back in. James Chittick, he had a wedding in Western Australia, Tom Ludeman went down with COVID-19 before (Terang Mortlake), we'll get those two back," he said. "Jordy Foott is almost ready. We probably erred on the side of caution with him with the bye next week so he should be available. "Darcy Graham is very, very close to coming back out to play. Whether he needs a couple in the earlier game is something we'll have to decide. We'll be pretty close to having a full list to pick from, I think." Parkinson said veteran spearhead Jason Rowan, who booted five goals but came from the ground in the last quarter against the Bloods with a jaw complaint, would be fine to play South Warrnambool post-bye. "He's cleared of any breaks, he's just bruised up," the second-year coach said. Ruckman Dan Weymouth, who suffered a busted collarbone in the Blues' round two defeat to Hamilton Kangaroos, is the club's only long-term injury concern. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Parkinson said ladder leader South Warrnambool would pose a tough challenge after the bye. "South have got a pretty potent forward line (so it'll be good to get players back). We went pretty light with our height (against Terang Mortlake) - we backed Tim O'Keeffe and Reggie Mast as our tall defenders and probably loaded up with our height forward," he said. "We tried to stretch Terang up there and I think it worked out OK. "I thought Timmy O'Keeffe was excellent down back against them." Parkinson said Warrnambool was far from where it wanted to be but would take positives from its two victories. "Two in a row gives us that good momentum," he said. "We're just sort of building each week. South are obviously undefeated and played really well on Good Friday, I watched that, so it'll be a good test." The Blues are now two and two after dual victories and are up to fifth. After the Roosters they'll play rebuilding teams Cobden, Camperdown and Port Fairy in a bid to lock down a spot in the top five. Warrnambool was sixth when the 2021 season was prematurely cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions after making a preliminary final in 2019. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/604543c0-4eb2-4ad0-92a4-2fb13e0af415.jpg/r0_81_4074_2383_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg