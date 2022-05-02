news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL Motorcycle Club president John Maher has labelled the inaugural Glenmore Pony Express and Hill Climb at Grassmere on the weekend as an outstanding success. The two-day event attracted more then 220 entries for the pony express which was staged on Sunday while the hill climb and other events were held on the previous day. Maher said the event was huge for the Warrnambool Motorcycle Club. "It's the biggest off-track event the club has ever held," he said. "It finished up bigger then what we first thought which was a very pleasant surprise. We received enormous support from local businesses, they really got behind the event. "Big crowds were there for both days and they all appeared to have had a great time. "We had events for people of all ages and various riding abilities. "We would love to take it to the next level and that's to hold National Class events. "It's an incredible circuit at Glenmore and the club is indebted to Dean and Sharnie McKenna for allowing us to use their property. We had members of our committee going around taking notes on what can be improved for next year." Maher said offering prizemoney for the pony express was a big winner across the weekend. "It's the first time we've had prizemoney and it attracted plenty of entries," he said. "I was surprised we got over 220 entries for the pony express but I would say after the success of the inaugural event it will be an even bigger event next time." The club is looking at building a new track for beginners from ages five to 10 at its Lake Gillear-based property.

