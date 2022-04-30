news, latest-news,

WARRNAMBOOL has its mojo back. The Blues know they're far from the finished product but there's no arguing a 91-point drubbing of Terang Mortlake is a step in the right direction. Just 13 points separated the sides at the main break but a second-half onslaught from Ben Parkinson's men - which resulted in 14 majors - put the Bloods to bed. Parkinson said it was important for his side to maintain the rage following an upset victory against North Warrnambool Eagles this past week. The win lifted the Blues to a two and two record, reigniting the Reid Oval-based club's season after a slow start. "We wanted to not rest on our laurels after the efforts of last week. We knew (Terang Mortlake) got smashed (against Koroit) last week and we expected them to come and put in a better effort than they did," Parkinson said. "It was a bit of a tussle in the first half and then we were able to break away. When you get beaten by a big margin, you've got to respond in some ways. They're a pretty proud club so we always thought they come out with a better focus. "We were able to withstand that and still be slightly in front. It was that bit of an arm wrestle early but then we got going." Warrnambool's midfielders and forwards were among the best performers while Tim O'Keeffe starred down back. Blues skipper Sam Cowling slotted three, Jed Turland bagged five and spearhead Jason Rowan managed "six or seven". "We kicked seven goals in that last quarter but something like five of our last scoring shots were behinds so what's that, 12 or 13 scoring shots in a quarter," Parkinson said. "We're getting looks, which is good, but our finishing was another thing. I don't know whether we've scored that highly for a long time. MORE SPORT "Sam (Cowling) almost had the perfect game against North Warrnambool last week but couldn't quite hold them. Today he was really clunking his marks - I think he took about a dozen - so I thought he was really good." Parkinson said the Blues focused on "manning up" through the middle of the ground to negate the Bloods' use of a loose player. "We were rolling back with the play, but they like to go sideways so it was really about finding that man so they couldn't," he said. "We wanted to make sure they couldn't handball from a mark and making sure we had one on ones all over the ground instead of giving them that free because they like to use that. Terang, when Ben (Kenna) was playing, they played a similar way. "They always gave it to the free, 20 years ago when we were playing against each other they always gave it to the free man and Ben probably coaches that way so it was about manning up and getting the ball back to cut them apart." Luke Cody limped from the ground with a rolled ankle in the third term but Parkinson expected the talented utility to be ready after the bye. Jason Rowan also came from the ground in the final term and went to get his jaw checked after an altercation with an opponent.

