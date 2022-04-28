news, latest-news,

Dennington will unleash key recruit Josh Lock ahead of a pivotal match against Timboon Demons on Saturday. In a bid to win its first game since 2019, Lock is among eight revisions for the Dogs against Timboon. Senior coach Ben Thornton said the inclusions inched his side closer to being full strength, with several players injured or unavailable in recent weeks. "We've got a few guys back this week, we've had a few hamstring injuries," he said. "This is the team at the start of the year we looked at, but it hasn't had the chance to come together." Thornton said the inclusions of Lock, as well as Luke Pearson's return, was particularly exciting. "Josh in for his first game, down forward between him and Jordan Brown and our resting ruck man, finally we've got a couple of big key targets we probably haven't had for the last two, three years," the coach said. "To have them there will straighten us up. "And Luke down back, we really missed him last week. He's such a beautiful kick of the footy, so having him come off the half back line is massive for us." Zeb McKenna remains out of Dennington's side with a re-aggravated ankle injury, the club staying cautious of rushing him back. South Rovers has welcomed Tom Bowman, Nathan Murphy, Eamon Dowd, Simon Tindall, Ty Wood, Cody Mailes and Miles Picken into its side to take on Old Collegians. The Warriors welcome Harry White and Lachlan Dickson into its side. A week after snaring its first win, Kolora-Noorat has listed four changes, with Ben Reid, Sam Kenna, Jeremy Larcombe and Tom Henderson lining up against Allansford. Tyler Beasley (hamstring), Jason Moloney (rested), Mark Clissold (knee) and Tom McKenzie (unavailable) come out of the Powers' line up. Coach Nick Bourke said Kenna's return as the Power's number one ruck would be a big boost for the side. "Sam will take the pressure off, and Jeremy will go straight back to full back," he said. "Tom's a hardworking midfielder and Ben, who is a speedy forward, will be great for us coming into this weekend." Bourke said the group would keep building after opening its account last week. "Certainly a step in the right direction but we also have a lot of improvement that we'll work on at training and game days over the next few weeks," he said. Starting the season undefeated, Nirranda welcome back playing coach Brayden Harkness, who missed last round due to COVID-19, as well as full-back Luke Weel for its impending clash against Merrivale. Peter McDowall, Tyler Coates and Jono McLaren are also among inclusions, with Matthew Lloyd, Bronte McCann, Jason Lee and Jarryd Walsh all unavailable. Panmure will make final decisions on its squad on Friday, ahead of its clash against Russells Creek. Merrivale v Nirranda Merrivale B: Oliver Watson, James Fary, Wilson Lenehan HB: Kyden Jarvis, Dylan Scoble, Oliver Doukas C: Josh Sobey, Colby Rix, Liam Nagle HF: Bradley Bell, Manny Sandow, Jack Neave F: Nathan Krepp, Sean Barnes, Tyler Stephens R: Matt Haulser, Jack Gleeson, Blair McCutcheon Int: Jye Wilson, Todd McLean, Luke Byrne, Jaxon Keay, Jayden Brooks, Angus Campbell Nirranda B: Brayden Harkness, Luke Weel, Peter McDowall HB: Reagan Nutting, Cody Wagstaff, Danny Craven C: Dylan Willsher, Ashley Rosolin, Dylan Philp HF: James Willsher, Jack Spokes, Jeremy Stacey F: Josh Folkes, Dylan Lees, Alix Lane R: Hugh Giblin, John Paulin, Ethan Harvey Int: Lachie Cook, Luke Irving, Tyler Coates, Will Jenkins, Jono McLaren Russells Creek v Panmure Russells Creek B: Mathew Rook, Jacob Lindford, Dylon Herbertson H: Taylem Wason, Thomas Smith, Zac Timms C: Blair Hewett, Blake Rudland Castles, Oliver Everall HF: Caleb Templeton, Billy McPhee, Dean Finlayson F: Jyran Chatfield, Xavier McCarthy, Jude Forthbligh R: Phil Chatfield, Dan Nicholson, Sam Grinter Int: Nathan Bradley, Caleb Bourke, Leigh McKane. U18 sub : Jyah Chatfield Panmure B: J. Taylor, N. Keane, J. Norton HB: I. Sinnott, L. Hynes, T. Murnane C: W. Pomorin, P. Mahony, L. Kew HF: L. Lyons, J. Moloney, T. Mahony F: S. Mahony, Z. Reeves, T. Wright R: D. Roache, L. McLeod, B. Gedye Int: B. Cook, H. Turnham, B. Bant South Rovers v Old Collegians South Rovers B: Sam Wilde, Tom Wilson, Brendan White HB: Jake Bacon, Simon Tindall, Nathan Murphy C: Sandon Williams, Kurt Lenehan, Trent Harman HF: Aaron Seabrook, Tim Ryan, Harry Boyd F: Jack Dowd, Abel Farrell, Ben Oates R: Jaxen Dalton, Justin Fedley, Dylan Cox Int: Tom Bowman, Ty Wood, Benjamin Cooper, Eamon Dowd, Cody Mailes, Miles Picken Old Collegians B: Jarryd Cust, Mason Crosier, Eli Barker HB: Johah Bowles, Harry Hall, Elijah Dawson C: Aiden Grant, Mitch Riddell, Jacob Dunne HF: Nathan Wallace, Luke Moutray, Declan Gleeson F: Jacob Malone, Matthew Lenehan, Kobi Bidmade R: Connor Barby, Tim Lewis, Jacob Brooks Int: Ben England, Harry White, Lachlan Dickson, Jordan Wallace, Joe Nyikos Dennington v Timboon Demons Dennington B: Daniel Threlfall, Jeremy Turner, Michael Phillips HB: George Serra, Jack Noonan, Casey Simms C: Luke Pearson, Ben Thornton, Sam Lee HF: Jordan Brown, Reggie Barling, Bronte Baker F: Josh Lock, Campbell-Gavin, Josh Stapleton R: Jordan Garner, Tom Fitzgerald, Sam Curtis Int: Tom Noonan, Sean Fogarty, Nugget Noonan, Tom Lee, Jordan Brown Timboon Demons B: H. Stansfield, A. Doak , I. Arundel HB: A.Hunt, C. Trotter, N. Gillingham C: S.Cole J, Fowler, T.Hunt HF: B.Kelly, S, Negrello, T. Thorburn F: B.Bacon, K.Delaney, C,Dower R: M.Hickey, J. Gaut, C,Mitchell Int: B. Newey, I. Bedggood, B.Mathews, H.Williams Allansford v Kolora-Noorat Allansford B: Cooper Day, Zach Jamieson, Ben Lenehan HB: Tyler Mungean, Rhys Buck, Brett Hunger C: Travis Membrey, Zavier Mungean, Brent Fedley HF: Connor Bellman, Damien Wynd, Harry Searle F: Luke Nowell, Ben Lee, Lachie Lusher R: Ben Carlin, Kalin Jans, Brad Edge Int: Robbie Hare, Joby Baker, Jack McGee, Mitch Gristede, Cooper McLean, Lachlan Read, Ruben Swan, Tom Knowles, Kade Gordon Kolorat-Noorat B: Nick Marshall, Jeremy Larcombe, Stephen O'Connor HB: Luke Tebble, Ryan O'Connor, Nick Bourke C: Joel Dillon, Joel Moloney, Ben O'Sullivan HF: Luke McConnell, Justin Wallace, Nick Castersen F: Ben Reid, Ben Fraser, Paddy Baker R: Sam Kenna, Scott Judd, Fred Beasley Int: Jack Carlin, Tom Henderson, George Beasley, Harry Darcy MORE SPORT Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. 