LILY Eldridge is playing at different ends of the court for her two netball teams. The Colac-based university student has slotted into attack at Camperdown after joining the Hampden league side in the off-season and provided an obstacle in defence for Victorian Netball League outfit Geelong Cougars. Eldridge, 21, said she was adjusting to her role at the Magpies. "I am actually a defender but Camperdown was lacking a goaler," she said. "I have played defence all my juniors and am a self-taught goaler the last two years. "It's a bit of a challenge at times but it's something different." Calling on her defensive nous is a bonus for the new goalie. "I know what annoys a defender I suppose," she laughed. "They try to work out patterns so I try not to play to a pattern which is probably really bad but I just think it's hard to work out what a goaler is doing if you play like that. It (playing goal shooter) is difficult at times though." Eldridge's two clubs are between her home base in Colac. Her boyfriend Isaac Stephens returned to Camperdown - his home club - to play football and Eldridge decided to join him at Leura Oval after time at Colac and District league team Alvie. It's been a worthwhile move for the Federation University teaching student. "It's quite a privilege to have someone as knowledgeable as Leah (Sinnott) coaching, she's obviously got oodles of knowledge," Eldridge. She is in her third VNL season. She started in the under 19 program and is now playing division one. "I was playing a night netball comp in Geelong with the Colac rep team and got talented identified to trial for (the Cougars') development program called the Geelong Flyers," Eldridge said. "I played that for two seasons as a 16 and 17-year-old and was promoted to the pathway VNL program." Camperdown is winless after three rounds and plays Portland at Hanlon Park this weekend. "I don't look at it as disappointing because we're rebuilding and it's all about progress," Eldridge said. "The girls who are there have a lot of talent - the likes of a young Mary Place and Sophie Conheady means the club is in good hands. Then we have Brooke Richardson who is the former coach and she's really talkative and gets us up and about." MORE SPORT

