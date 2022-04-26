news, latest-news, sport

The Heytesbury Pony Club hosted the annual Equestrian Australia Horse Trials over the past weekend to great success and with a strong community turnout. Club secretary Kerrie McKenzie said it was a resounding success to see communities from across the country come together and support one another. "It was fantastic, we ended up with 228 entries, we had five from Tasmania, half a dozen from Adelaide, some from Albury, so we were well supported by riders from quite a distance," she said. "There was also some good notable local riders as well." MORE SPORT Edward Darby was the major trial class winner across the weekend on Dawn of the Day. McKenzie said for rural communities the annual trials was an important event. "It gives people a place to come where they can reconnect, that's important in rural areas," she said. "Some people with the great distances they travel it's the only time they physically get to see these people. We receive great support from local people." Federal Member for Wannon Dan Tehan was also in attendance over the weekend to announce that the club had been the recipient of a $4,500 Stronger Communities Programme grant. "That will give us secure fencing around our show jumping arena, and hopefully assist with future junior members and give them a safe environment to ride in, because we are a very open ground," McKenzie said. Full list of trial winners: CCN3*-S: Edward Darby on Dawn of the Day, CCN2*-S: Chelsea Priestley on Southern Sandro stern, CCN1*-S: Georgina Birrell on Terminal Velocity, CCN1*-S - off the track: Georgia Lovelock on Melissandre, EvA95 Div 1: Amy Gotts-Wheeler on Sharvalley Furst, EvA95 Div 2: Lucy Gunn on Blackall Park Tooleybuc, EvA80 Div 1: Bree Cocks on Cashless TAE, EvA80 Div 2: Yona Lloyd on DVP Fredastaire, Ev65: Jaedyn Gray on Billabong Banjo, Grade 2: Gemma Holmes on Latin Moves (OTT), Grade 3: Louisa Toose on Play In The Arc (OTT)

