Frenetic energy on defence has seen Portland snatch its first win of the Hampden league season. Portland co-coach Remy Grant said it was a privilege to play on Anzac Day and bring home a 21-goal win against Hamilton. Extending their lead at each change, Grant said her group's defensive acts won out on the day. "Our talk, hands over every ball, just backing each other," she said. "Jaclyn (Piergrosse) in goal keeper, for her to pick off a couple balls, just keeping her eyes up and talking to a couple girls in front definitely helped us." Madeline Stone was awarded the best on court medal for her work in defence, while the sharpshooting of Jessica Crow (41 goals) worked wonders on offence. "Mads just comes out every week, gives it 110 percent in whatever position she's put in," Grant said. "Bit of a different week for her starting in wing defence, she's got long arms and gets her hands on a lot of balls, she wins those little five percenters and it helps us in offence." Losing its third straight game, Hamilton coach Nat O'Dea concedes her team's rocky start may continue as the the club deals with key injuries. The Kangaroos lost its centre Kellie Somerfield to injury in the opening minutes, with sister Emma already out with a calf injury. Wing defence Kyra McKinnis later come off at three quarter time, also with a calf issue. "Out of the 10 girls in our team, five have injuries," O'Dea said. "It killed us, and yes, good team's rise above that, but when you have half your team out its hard to come back from."

