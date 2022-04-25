news, latest-news,

Tough, determined, a willingness to be coached. Those are the attributes internationally-recognised running coach Phil Molesworth believes puts Timboon's Emily Morden in good stead to compete on the world stage. Morden has officially booked her ticket to Cali, Columbia, in August for this year's World Athletics Under 20 Championships. Morden's stellar season, including two Victorian gold medals and a silver at nationals, has her earmarked as one of 60 future stars of Australian athletics bound for the championships. Ranked number five in the world, Morden will compete in the 3000m steeplechase after securing two junior qualifying times earlier this year. Molesworth said athletes like Morden didn't come along often, adding the 18-year-old had the ability to reach Olympic level. "She's one of the toughest athletes I've ever worked with, I've heard other athletes say 'I wish I had your guts'," he said. "She's quiet, a lovely individual, but on the track she's a demon. "She's one of those gems, she follows instructions, she works hard and she doesn't shirk anything and she's been rewarded for it." Morden's efforts in the sport have also secured the teenager a full scholarship to an United States college in Utah. MORE SPORT Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

