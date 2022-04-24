news, latest-news,

Not many people would have put North Warrnambool down to start the year 1-2. But a second loss on Saturday, this time to Warrnambool, has the Eagles mid table after its first stretch of games. It's not doom and gloom, the season only in its infancy. But coach Adam Dowie said its latest loss meant there was several areas the team would look at ahead of its next game. "We got hunted against Koroit a bit, and (Warrnambool) has obviously done their homework," he said. Arguably losing the free kick count hurt the Eagles, giving the Blues multiple chances to swing momentum back their way. "Is it poor technique? Is it frustration? I'm not sure," Dowie said. "But I felt they broke a lot of tackles and on the other side their tackling was really good, so that's something we might look at." Dowie concedes there could be a sense of complacency in their training routine. "I think we've taken for granted that it's been embedded when maybe it hasn't," he said. "Maybe it's doing extras, maybe it's fitness stuff or more touch. It's difficult after coming off not playing 2020, then 2021 we felt we trained a lot and maybe we got a bit comfortable. "Not necessarily in thinking we're better, but in what we were doing during the week."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/be2bc7df-f97a-48fa-83f0-f28db89c48db.jpg/r0_454_2048_1611_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg