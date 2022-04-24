news, latest-news, sport, racing, warrnambool

GRANDSLAM, the younger brother of star mare Jameka raced into favouritism for the $300,000 Warrnambool Cup next week, following an impressive victory in the $250,000 Gold Heath at Caulfield on Saturday. The Ciaron Maher-trained Grandslam with Jamie Kah in the saddle defeated Ain'tnodeedun by more than five lengths with Agnelli back in third place. Maher said Saturday's victory was an ideal way for Grandslam to tackle the Warrnambool Cup on May 5. MORE SPORT "It's full steam ahead for Grandslam to the Warrnambool Cup," the Winslow training export told The Standard. "It was a pretty comprehensive victory and sets him up for a start in the Warrnambool Cup. "Grandslam is a pretty special horse not only to his owners but to our stable because he's the full brother to Jameka and she was a mighty mare for the stable winning three group one races including a Caulfield Cup and VRC Oaks." Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace has won the Grand Annual Steeplechase - the feature jumps race at the Warrnambool May Carnival - on five occasions. But he's failed to win a Warrnambool Cup, the main flat race at the three day event. "I would love to train the winner of my home town cup," he said. "We haven't had many runners in the Warrnambool Cup over the years and I would have to say Grandslam is our best chance, if everything goes to plan for the race. It was a very good ride by Jamie. "Grandslam is a quirky type of horse and takes a bit of understanding but Jamie has him worked out." Grandslam has won three of his 14 starts. The all powerful Maher- Eustace training combination also had two winners at Randwick on Saturday. They won with Quintello and La Chevalee. The Warrnambool carnival is on May 3, 4 and 5.

