Returning Kolora-Noorat playing-coach Nick Bourke says there is plenty still to work on and tweak after clinching its first win of the season on Saturday. With nine returning players, including the coach himself and and the likes of Jason Moloney, Ben Fraser, Justin Wallace, Scott Judd, Tom McKenzie and Tyler Beasley all suiting up after frustrating starts to the season, the Power mentor hopes the 64-point win in the Warrnambool and District league against Dennington, 15.11 (101) to 5.7 (37) will spark his side moving forward. "It's been a tough start to the year, but it was good to get out and put in a good performance," he said. "There's certainly areas for improvement but to come away with the four points was really, really good. "It was good to welcome in some of those guys, and guys that have had a rough start to the season. "It was a lot more enjoyable for them, we were able to play a strong brand of footy which was pleasing." Ben Fraser really filled his boots in his first game of the season, slotting six majors to be a star on the day, while Justin Wallace, Fred Beasley and Joel Dillon were each named in the best. Bourke said the 'improving' Dogs made his side really work for the win. "It was a funny first half, they kicked the first and from there we played our brand - credit to them, they made it really difficult for us and came to play," he said. "It wasn't until the third where we were able to break it open and that's where we were able to get the edge. "They were impressive, credit to Ben (Thornton) and the club for their improvement." Dogs coach Ben Thornton said it was another step in the right direction - particularly in the first half - despite lamenting on breakdowns in execution. "The first half we were right in it but our skill errors let us down in the end," he said. "We were poor with our inside 50 kicks and being a young side we faded and their experience took over - that was disappointing but it was a solid first half with a lot of our experienced guys out."

