South Warrnambool midfielder Josh Saunders believes his group can continue to match it with any of the top teams in the league as long as it "stays true to the brand of football we're trying to play". Keeping its undefeated record in tact, the Roosters used a game-breaking third quarter effort to run out 18.10 (118) to 5.4 (34) victors over Port Fairy on Saturday. To their credit, the winless Seagulls remained in the hunt in the opening half, trailing by just three goals. Saunders said the group was "a bit disappointed" by its first half against Port Fairy, though took comfort from a searing second half response. "I think after playing four quarters against Koroit we were a bit disappointed in our first half," he said. "We probably went away from what we'd spoken about as a team. But it was good we could turn it around in the second half, break the game open a bit more and put some scores on the board." Saunders was among South's best alongside fellow midfielder Archie Stevens and ruck Ollie Bridgewater, while forward targets Sam Kelly and Ricky Henderson combined for eight goals. Meanwhile, Xavier Farley made his senior debut, impressing in defence. "Xav's been working really hard over pre-season and playing some good footy in reserves, so he deserved his spot," Saunders said. "He played a good game, so I'm sure he'll get more opportunities as the year continues."

