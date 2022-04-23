news, latest-news,

COBDEN coach Dan Casey is the newest guest on The Standard's weekly footy and netball podcast, The Main Break. The former Camperdown mentor chats rebuilding, culture and how a serious workplace injury suffered in 2015 is affecting his life to the present day with journalists Nick Ansell and Justine McCullagh-Beasy. The Bombers are flying high after defeating Camperdown on Saturday and will take confidence into Saturday's clash with Port Fairy. Listen here!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/ebca6d6d-5820-415b-bb5b-f6e82b77bb6d.jpg/r81_0_2401_1311_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg