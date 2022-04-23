COBDEN coach Dan Casey is the newest guest on The Standard's weekly footy and netball podcast, The Main Break. The former Camperdown mentor chats rebuilding, culture and how a serious workplace injury suffered in 2015 is affecting his life to the present day with journalists Nick Ansell and Justine McCullagh-Beasy. The Bombers are flying high after defeating Camperdown on Saturday and will take confidence into Saturday's clash with Port Fairy. Listen here! Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
The Bombers are flying high after defeating Camperdown on Saturday and will take confidence into Saturday's clash with Port Fairy.
