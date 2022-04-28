Hampden league round four teams: Forced changes hit clubs

news, latest-news,

STAR ruckman Ben Malcolm will miss his first game of the season but Portland coach Jarrod Holt believes Toby Oakley can shoulder full ruck duties. The Tigers have drafted in hybrid ruck-forward Sam Hampshire as his replacement and expect Oakley and the inclusion to share stoppage duties. Holt said Oakley had been in good form and would "be fine" holding the number one ruck mantle. "He's played each game so far and has been good," he said. "Sam Hampshire will come in and he's a good forward type who can spend a bit of time in the ruck. "He played that role a fair bit for us in 2021." The Tigers are unbeaten after three rounds and shaping as a genuine finals contender. Holt said his side would focus on their strengths heading into Saturday's clash with Camperdown. "I think for us each week it's a real focus for us to be playing the way we want to play," he said. "We don't want to let the opposition go too far and dictate the state of play or anything like that." Camperdown coach Neville Swayn said he was unsure of the Magpies' final makeup due to COVID-19, other illness and injury. He said he was unsure if the club would be able to field three teams but had pulled together a squad and was hoping to get seniors, reserves and under 18s on the park. Talented midfielder Cam Spence will return to the fold while another onballer in Brayden Draffin has also been recalled after missing through injury. Swayn said defender James O'Neil - the brother of vice-captain Luke - would debut after impressing in under 18 and reserves footy. "He's a backman. He's the captain of the under 18s and has been playing some good footy so he's earned his spot," he said. "He's very different to Luke, who is pretty stocky, and is pretty light and skinny. "He reads the ball well and I think it's good reward for him." Cobden will field an unchanged side as it tackles Port Fairy at home. Bombers coach Dan Casey said it would give them the chance to carry momentum forward after beating Camperdown this past week. "It's always great (unchanged)," he said. Warrnambool has drafted in Brad Bull (suspension) and Harry Ryan (illness) to cover James Chittick (unavailable) and Theo Opperman (illness). Blues coach Ben Parkinson said Bull's leadership would be a positive addition. "I thought James did a good job on Nathan Vardy this past week so we'll miss him but Bully's experience down there will be invaluable," he said. "He's as hard as anything and it'll be good to have him back in." Three forced changes have hit Hamilton Kangaroos. Forward Noah Uebergang has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the remainder of the season while Cam Pither (soreness) and Aaron Glare (unavailable) will also sit out. Kangaroos mentor Hamish Waldron will bring in Jack Hickey, Bailey Mason and Ethan Knight to cover the trio. Waldron said Hickey and Mason would fill defensive posts while Knight would add to the club's wing rotation as they battle to beat North Warrnambool Eagles. *Please note, teams are supplied by clubs: TEAMS: Terang Mortlake v Warrnambool Terang Mortlake B: J. Lehmann, E. Arundell, T. Royal HB: H. Roberts, D. Jones, G. Bourke C: J. Arundell, H. Porter, I. Kenna HF: X. Vickers, D. Kenna, M. Arundell F: N. Roberts, R. Tanner, S. Mclean R: J. Hay, R. Hutchins, D. Hobbs Int: T. Harris, C. Cardwell, D. O'Connor Warrnambool B: R. Mast, A. Lowe, L. Bidmade HB: B. Howard, L. Cody, O. Opperman C: L. Worden, E. Boyd, D. Mccorkell HF: T. Ludeman, S. Cowling, P. Anderson F: J. Turland, J. Rowan, H. Ryan R: M. Bidmade, J. Bell, A. Radley Int: B. Bull, T. Okeeffe, J. Turland Cobden v Port Fairy Cobden B: J. Worboys, H. Herschell, B. Gillingham HB: C. Koroneos, L. Darcy, T. Anderson C: L. Hickey, G. Rooke, J. Hickey HF: T. Spokes, H. Robertson, S. Thow F: P. Pekin, M. Kemp, L. Cahill R: C. Darcy, T. Humphrey, R. Mcvilly Int: O. Darcy, L. Loubey, L. Robertson Port Fairy B: S. Lucardie, B. Goonan, S. Robinson HB: J. Gibb, X. Stevens, B. Dalton C: H. Peake, J. Duncan, K. Mercovich HF: O. Pollock, D. Smith, M. Sully F: O. Myers, D. Chapman, J. Bartlett R: C. Gyorffy, B. Carroll, T. Sullivan Int: N. Hayes, C. Frost, T. Finn North Warrnambool v Hamilton Kangaroos North Warrnambool B: H. Keast, T. Porter, T. James HB: L. Wines, B. Kellett, J. Bermingham C: J. Grundy, A. Wines, J. Porter HF: T. Batten, M. Wines, S. Morter F: B. Mugavin, C. Grundy, D. Johnstone R: J. Mckinnon, D. Parish, J. Lewis Int: J. Greene, T. Keast Hamilton Kangaroos B: D. Rentsch, C. Quinn, C. Pither HB: M. McMeel, L. Barnes, T. Morris C: R. Gill, A. Glare, N. Fall HF: L. Uebergang, H. Waldron, D. Russell F: H. Cook, Z. Burgess, N. Uebergang R: B. Hicks, C. Whyte, A. Pepper Int: B. Starkie, D. Arnold, C. Murrie Portland v Camperdown Portland B: N. Haylock, M. Curtis, L. Huppatz HB: T. Sharp, J. Jenner, D. B: B. Draffin, Z. Harrop-Anderson, J. Evans HB: D. Coates, A. Gordon, J. Place C: M. Sinnott, J. Dundon, L. Clarke HF: L. Ball, L. O'Neil, I. Stephens F: C. Spence, T. Fitzgerald, S. Gordon R: N. Jones, C. Lucas, Z. Sinnott Int: A. Royal, J. O'Neil, N. Payne

