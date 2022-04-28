news, latest-news,

BUDDING hockey player Dietrich Iles was among the new faces at Warrnambool and District Hockey Association junior training on Thursday. The King's College student, 11, moved to Timboon five weeks ago with his family. "We did hockey in Ballarat and we wanted to do a sport," he said. "I like playing midfielder. You get more of the ball and you run a lot." Ruby Prentice, who goes to Woodford Primary School, did the Hookin2Hockey program last year and has returned to the Cramer Street-based club. "I just like hanging out with my friends," the defender said. The association season starts on Friday night. It runs under 15 games on Friday nights while Hookin2Hockey, under 18s, senior men and women play on Saturdays.

