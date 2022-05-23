AN influx of injuries are surfacing among employees who have worked from home the past two years.
WorkSafe Victoria said it had at least 463 claims statewide for workplace injuries where claimants referenced working from home.
Advertisement
Warrnambool-based Physio Freedom director and physiotherapist Clifton Watt said he has seen a shift in the types of patients he was treating.
"Most sporting injuries dried up due to cancellation of all sports," but these patients were replaced by people with new injuries that caused by working from home," Mr Watt said.
He said the most common injuries were lower back, headaches, shoulder and neck pain.
"These injuries were usually caused by poor ergonomic set-ups, an increase in screen time including Zoom meetings, too much sitting and a lack of incidental movement during the day," Mr Watt said.
He said stress, and worry about COVID-19 were also contributing factors.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Watt said for those still working at home, set up an ergonomic workspace away from the bedroom or dining room using an adjustable office chair and desk at the correct height.
"In many instances a stand-up desk is beneficial and a separate keyboard and mouse if you are using a laptop so that you can ensure your screen is at the correct height and distance," he said.
He suggested taking regular breaks every hour by walking and stretching for five minutes.
Two large employers, Wannon Water and Warrnambool City Council said they had measures in place to ensure the health and safety of their employees when working from home.
Wannon Water people and business services general manager Steven Waterhouse said it included working from home arrangements several years before the pandemic.
"That initiative meant we were able to rapidly transition employees so they could work from home when required by government directions during the pandemic," he said.
"Field crews continued providing essential services during this time."
He said all employees working from home were provided with a working from home training module, ergonomic assessment and training for managers on supporting and leading remote teams. The company also provided staff with equipment.
Mr Waterhouse said since returning to the workplace in March, it adopted a hybrid model.
Warrnambool City Council chief executive officer Peter Schneider said it had a mix of staff working from home and on-site during the pandemic.
Advertisement
He said occupational health and safety officers conducted inspections of home work spaces, while some staff conducted self assessments reviewed by the OH&S officers.
Mr Schneider said the council was in the process of formalising flexible workplace arrangements with staff.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
iframe src="https://www.standard.net.au/app/" width="600px" height="400px" /iframe
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
iframe src="https://cloud.mc.austcommunitymedia.com.au/the-standard-newsletter-page" width="100%" height="850px" /iframe
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.