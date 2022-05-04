news, latest-news,

Police have reissued a plea for information after the theft of a $240,000 truck from a south-west storage yard. Detective Senior Constable Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a 2017 Mack Trident Tipper Truck (registration 1MF8AM) was stolen from the Corangamite Shire storage yard overnight on April 21. He said locks were cut to gain entry to the yard, located on Camperdown's Gellie Street. "Once inside the unknown offender, or offenders, have gained entry to the truck," he said. "They have removed the GPS tracker and placed it on another vehicle in the yard. "They have then stolen the Tipper which is valued at approximately $240,000." Police have released an image of a truck that is identical to the stolen vehicle. Detective Senior Constable Verity said the rear axle was removed prior to the theft. He urged anyone with information to contact contact Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1156 or make a report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

