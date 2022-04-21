news, latest-news,

An iconic sneaker retailer has opened its doors at Warrnambool's Gateway Plaza. Platypus Shoes celebrated its official opening on Thursday, offering a smorgasbord of sneaker brands from across the world. Platypus marketing manager Briony Kent, who grew up in Camperdown, said she was proud to be part of bringing such an iconic brand to the south-west. "We are always pushing the boundaries at Platypus - from our marketing campaigns to the activations we run in store. I can't wait to see our 'Platy' magic continue to come to life throughout Warrnambool," she said. General manager Armando Pedruco said shoe lovers shouldn't have to buy the biggest footwear brands in metropolitan areas or online. "We want you to be able to get your kicks no matter where you live," he said. About 200 people walked through the doors in the first two hours of opening, store manager Harmony Hukatai said. "We've been super popular this morning and it goes to show everyone is excited to have Platypus here in Warrnambool," she said. Gateway Plaza centre manager Melanie Wright said the Platypus name was well-known for stocking a huge range of sneaker brands. "We're really happy that Platypus are including regional areas in their new store rollout. The store fitout has turned out great and is a fresh new look for our mall," she said. Platypus Shoes is open 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Thursday, 9am to 9pm Friday, 9am to 5pm Saturday and 10am to 4pm Sunday. IN OTHER NEWS Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/cc893a85-a2aa-4d25-918c-ff6acb95fe04.jpg/r2_273_5331_3284_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg