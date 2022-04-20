news, latest-news,

A vehicle dumped by a hoon P-plater after crashing into a fence at Allansford was subsequently trashed and ransacked, a court has heard. The 20-year-old man, who The Standard has chosen not to name because a conviction wasn't recorded, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to driving offences. The court heard the man was driving a blue Holden sedan north on Allansford's Buckley Road on July 22 last year about 6.20pm. The man turned sharply to the left before intentionally overcorrecting, causing the car to drift on a gravel surface for about 200 metres. A female passenger asked the man to slow down but he smiled and continued to drive erratically. He then lost control of the car, colliding with a wire fence at a nearby property. The occupants fled on foot and the man was arrested about an hour later. He told police he was frustrated and angry and admitted to driving recklessly. On Monday Vanessa Focken, representing the man, said her client's vehicle wasn't damaged in the collision. But she said when he returned to pick it up some two days later he found it'd been ransacked and trashed. She said the man's wallet was stolen, his windscreen smashed and bonnet dented. She said it was expected to cost around $5000 to repair. Ms Focken said her client had no criminal history and had not reoffended since the incident nine months ago. Magistrate John Lesser said the man had made a "very ordinary set of decisions behind the wheel". He said the man had strong family support and positive job prospects. "Take this as a huge warning that you need to drive carefully from now on," the magistrate said. He placed the man on a six-month adjourned undertaking with the conditions he pay $500 to the court fund and complete a road trauma awareness program.

