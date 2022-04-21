news, federal-election,

IT'S well and truly election season. Candidates have reported questionable campaign tactics in the battle for the seat of Wannon in the May 21 federal election. Alex Dyson is the independent candidate for the electorate, and was surprised to find corflutes erected across the region had appeared to be tampered with by the United Australia Party. Multiple photos show UAP signs either partially or totally obscuring his signs. He called it out in a video posted to social media. READ MORE: Wannon votes: 2022 federal election "I woke up this morning and the United Australia Party, funded by a billionaire... they've gone out and they've stolen my spot," Mr Dyson said. "My $12 sign is all covered up like I'm the candidate for them. "Then they've covered me right up. Get out of it, get your own spot." While trying to see the positive side of the situation, Mr Dyson called for a fair campaign. "I must admit my first reaction was to laugh, because it's also pretty minor in the scheme of things," Mr Dyson said. "This election I'm running on the basis of integrity and I want to be as open as possible and call out envelope-pushing tactics. "I'm sure people don't mean harm but put them next to mine, not directly over the top. "Some of them were glued on top of my signs. "Everyone wants all politicians to play fair in all realms and are sick of parties taking the piss really. "Let's get on with the campaign and focus on the policies." MEET THE CANDIDATES: Wannon shaping up to be six-way contest Wannon UAP candidate Craige Kensen denies his party's involvement. "I haven't seen them but I've been advised of them," Mr Kensen said. "From what I know our signs have been taken down and other people are putting them up in inappropriate sites. "Our members know you don't cover up signs, they're pretty educated people and we're all about freedom so we're not going to cover someone else's sign, we want a fair election." He said the UAP sign put out the front of a school in Warrnambool was removed after he received a text complaint from the principal. "I said 'I don't condone signs in front of schools'," he said. IN OTHER NEWS Liberal Democrats candidate Amanda Mead filed a complaint with police on Wednesday after a supporter's private property was damaged. "A volunteer had one of my signs on her private property and someone ripped it down, stole the star pickets and destroyed some of her property," Ms Mead said. "I'm trying to do everything above board and I hope everyone else is the same. "It's a big thing to be putting ourselves out there, I hope everyone respects that. "Let's make it a respectful fair game, no-one wants to win a dodgy game." An AEC spokeswoman said electoral laws do not limit the placement or platform of political advertising or the conduct of campaigning activities, except with regards to the proximity to a voting centre during the election. "However, electoral laws do require campaigning materials and communication to be appropriately authorised so people know who is communicating with them," she said. "It's important to note that the AEC does not regulate truth in political advertising or electoral communication, only ensuring that it is properly authorised." She said it was a matter for local councils to address.

