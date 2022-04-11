Everything you need to know about the 2022 federal election in Wannon
Welcome to The Standard's 2022 federal election coverage for the seat of Wannon.
On May 21, millions of Australians will finally go to the polls.
Six candidates have already thrown their hat into the ring so far for Wannon.
Find everything you need to know about the election in the six weeks leading up to voting day right here.
WEEK 1
- MEET THE CANDIDATES: Wannon shaping up to be six-way contest
- CAMPAIGN KICKS OFF: Day 1 of the federal election campaign
- ELECTION CALLED: Starter gun fired for May 21 election
