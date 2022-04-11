news, federal-election, federal election, 2022, wannon

Welcome to The Standard's 2022 federal election coverage for the seat of Wannon. On May 21, millions of Australians will finally go to the polls. Six candidates have already thrown their hat into the ring so far for Wannon. Find everything you need to know about the election in the six weeks leading up to voting day right here. Want to have your say on the federal election campaign? We want to hear from you! Email warrnamboolstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/792680c3-eeac-4494-b28f-fdbf4a708999.jpg/r4_0_1677_945_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg