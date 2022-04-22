news, latest-news,

The ballot order for the seat of Wannon in the federal election has been drawn, with two new candidates throwing their hats in the ring. The introduction of independent Graham Garner and One Nation's Ronnie Graham brings the candidate list to eight. Mr Garner topped the ballot draw. The draw from one to eight on the ballot will be: The election is on May 21. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/243ef3ec-266c-459e-8a77-45afb2950a3c.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg