Ambitious discussions are underway to create a Warrnambool-based aerial taxi service which could see residents flying to Melbourne in as little as half an hour and for $85 return. V-Star Powered Lift Aviation is working with Warrnambool City Council to create a regional taxi service connecting south-west Victoria and Melbourne using hybrid-electric aircraft. Prototypes are being developed in Europe and America with the company securing 25 per cent of the first two years of production. The company is hopeful to manufacture the planes locally. Potential landing and take-off sites being eyed include locations such as Gasworks. If the project goes ahead, flights carrying up to eight passengers could operate as a charter service by 2025 and use an app-based booking system. Warrnambool City Council director of city growth Andrew Paton confirmed early talks were underway. "In its capacity as owner and manager of the Warrnambool Regional Airport, Warrnambool City Council have been involved in preliminary discussions with V-Star Powered Lift Aviation around this newly developed category of aircraft and its versatile uses," he said. "There are companies around the world developing air services utilising the versatility of this new powered lift aircraft category. "Council has invested significantly in the development of the Warrnambool Regional Airport and is always keen to explore opportunities to generate additional economic activity but also ensure the important emergency services role is maintained to service the region. "While discussions and plans are at an early stage it is encouraging that Warrnambool might be identified as a location option for this type of regional transport category. "It's early stages but with any new materials and technology offering often come training, education, research and development, maintenance and potentially manufacturing opportunities and if that occurs through this proposal that will be good news for Warrnambool and the region." IN OTHER NEWS The venture has been a six-year passion project for Dennington resident and business owner Tony Laws, who said momentum for the project was growing. "I've been working on this for six or seven years now," he said. "Warrnambool is a very viable case. My company's board has agreed to allocate out of the aircraft we're acquiring 10-15 to be established here to really be one of the first regional travel companies utilising these airplanes. "It's going to be on a relatively small scale but it's definitely going to scalable. Our end goal is to make it as easy as using an app on your phone to order an aircraft to take you to Melbourne or to Avalon or to Tullamarine. "Or, if you want to go watch a show with a group of your friends, or even go to a vineyard - just order an aircraft." He said the aim of the service was convenience. "We're conserving people's time, money and the planet - the aircraft are very environmentally-friendly," Mr Laws said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/8236826d-1638-4792-9a10-0bd9012b0949.jpg/r0_232_4416_2727_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg