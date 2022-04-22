news, latest-news,

A new memorial at the Terang RSL Hall will commemorate soldiers killed in the Vietnam War after receiving a share of a federal grant. Member for Wannon Dan Tehan said the 2nd Battalion the Royal Australian Regiment Association Incorporated would receive $1520 to honour D Company. He said the region had a proud service history. "I am extraordinarily proud of the history of service in Wannon and (this project is) a wonderful way for us to commemorate and reflect on the sacrifice of all those who have served from our communities," he said. Minister for Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel Andrew Gee said the funds were part of the national $1.5 million Saluting their Service Grants. "These projects will provide a fitting and respectful way to commemorate the history of service," he said. "(The) grants program ensures Australia's wartime history is preserved and the sacrifice of those who have served during wars, conflicts and peace operations are remembered." IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/49b2aeb2-2e48-4ff2-9ac0-c81ed6f2f501.jpg/r0_268_5280_3251_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg