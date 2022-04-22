news, latest-news,

Strong crowds are expected at Dennington's Anzac Day march next week as commemorations return to near normal. Dennington Community Association president John Harris said COVID-19 had impacted the past two years and he was enthusiastic about seeing people back again this April 25. Mr Harris said he expected strong crowds to turn out for the commemorations, particularly after the cancellation of Warrnambool's mid-morning march. Warrnambool organisers pulled the pin on the community march in early December in the face of rising Omicron numbers and last month said it was too late for a change of heart, despite eased pandemic restrictions. The city's dawn service, veterans' march and gunfire breakfast will still go ahead. Mr Harris said the Dennington proceedings would kick off at 7.30am on Monday with a free community breakfast. Community members, veterans and their families, school students and members of the Warrnambool Pipe Band will then march from the old Shamrock Hotel to the cenotaph at Drummond Street. Mr Harris said a service would follow at 9am. "This year we will have a 1942 weapons carrier on display, provided by Andrew and Gina Hill," he said. "We also have students from the region involved in the service." Brauer College, Emmanuel College, Warrnambool College and St John's Primary School students will take on various jobs such as singing the national anthem, an informative presentation, and reciting the Lord's Prayer and the Ode. "That's the beauty of this year's service, having so many students and children heavily involved," Mr Harris said. "It's been a bit difficult with the school holidays but the principals, vice principals and school leaders have done a great job. It's fantastic to see young people so willing to learn and take part." Warrnambool City Councillor Richard Ziegler will MC the service, while Warrnambool Salvation Army band member and bugle player Lindsay Stow will perform The Last Post. Mr Harris said the last event held in 2019 saw 900 people attend the march and service and 340 at the free breakfast. "We're expecting similar figures again this year, if not more," he said. "It's really fantastic that we're able to get back to honouring the people that allowed us freedom today. It's so important to get involved and make sure that we do have a great day." Mr Harris said the association initially planned for the unveiling of a memorial plaque commemorating 82 WWII soldiers who were born in the area or worked at the Dennington Factory. "That will be missing from this year's Anzac Day service due to unforeseen circumstances but we now plan to unveil the memorial plaque on November 11," he said. "That will mark 100 years since the World War One memorial was unveiled here in Dennington. "It's quite fitting." You can find a full list of south-west Anzac Day services here.

