Catherine McGregor to speak at Warrnambool dawn service

TWO years after COVID-19 scuttled live Anzac Day services, former Australian Defence Force officer Catherine McGregor will honour a promise to attend Warrnambool's commemorative service in person. Ms McGregor will be among several speakers at Monday's dawn service where she will acknowledge the role of Aboriginal men and women in Australian military service. IN OTHER NEWS The high-profile former officer, now senior veterans' advisor at RSL Queensland, was to have attended Warrnambool's 2020 service but COVID-19 restrictions forced her instead to deliver a pre-recorded address as part of a virtual service streamed on social media. At the time, she gave an undertaking to Warrnambool RSL member and friend Doug Heazlewood to attend as soon as possible. "I made a promise that I would do it as soon as I could," she said. It will be the first trip to Warrnambool for Ms McGregor whose engagements during her three-day visit will include a veterans' luncheon where she will speak about her army service in the post-Vietnam era. A veteran of three overseas deployments, Ms McGregor will also address a Warrnambool Rotary Club dinner on Tuesday on the topic of modern remembrance. Ms McGregor's ADF career included working as a military strategist. She has also been a political adviser, speech writer for former army chief David Morrison, cricket enthusiast, commentator and TV current affairs presenter. She is now studying a law degree.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36X6qGAW47CXknvUwBxme3p/1216d141-bd19-4a9f-825c-5bd2bea13598.jpg/r2_460_4498_3000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg