news, latest-news,

Warrnambool RSL service from 6.30am along Liebig Street. Veterans marching to the cenotaph for ceremony. Gunfire Breakfast at Saltwater Bistro after the service, until 8.30am. Community breakfast from 7.30-8.45am and old Church opposite ProviCo and War Memorial followed by a march leaving Shamrock Hotel at 9am, service and wreath laying at the War Memorial. Dawn service at 6am followed by a gunfire breakfast. March from Robertson Port Fairy to Railway Place Memorial. Service and wreath laying at the memorial at 10.30am. Service at 9am at Ellerslie War Memorial Dawn service at 6am at Hawkesdale Hall followed by a wreath laying in front of the hall. Service and wreath laying at Koroit War Memorial at 1pm followed by refreshments at Koroit Scout Hall provided by the Koroit Scouts. Gather at 10am at Mortlake Post office and march to the memorial for wreath laying and service. Service at Macarthur Hall from 11am, followed by a wreath laying at the War Memorial then refreshments tat at Macarthur RSL Dawn service from 6.30am from the RSL to Memorial Triangle to the municipal offices and the 11am service. Dawn service at 6.30am followed by a march and service and at the corner of Gray and Kennedy Streets at 9.45am. Camperdown Dawn service at Manifold Street from 6am, followed by a commemorative service at 10.30am. Service at Cobden Cenotaph on Silvester Street from 11am. Dawn service at Soldiers Memorial on headland from 6am. Dawn service at the Memorial on High Street from 6am followed by a service at RSL at 10am. March and service from 10.30am at the Dartmoor Town Hall. This event includes a guest speaker and lunch. Heywood RSL Subbranch will host a service at 10am at the old Elders building followed by a march to the Cenotaph. Dawn service at the fire brigade from 6.30am followed by a barbecue breakfast at Narrawong Mechanics Hall. Dawn service at the Cenotaph at 6.30am. IN OTHER NEWS Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/25df02dd-2707-41a3-9566-6dd61a535ff9.jpg/r0_371_5314_3373_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg