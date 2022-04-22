A list of the times and locations for the south-west's Anzac Day services and marches
Warrnambool
Warrnambool RSL service from 6.30am along Liebig Street. Veterans marching to the cenotaph for ceremony. Gunfire Breakfast at Saltwater Bistro after the service, until 8.30am.
Dennington
Community breakfast from 7.30-8.45am and old Church opposite ProviCo and War Memorial followed by a march leaving Shamrock Hotel at 9am, service and wreath laying at the War Memorial.
Port Fairy
Dawn service at 6am followed by a gunfire breakfast. March from Robertson Port Fairy to Railway Place Memorial. Service and wreath laying at the memorial at 10.30am.
Ellerslie
Service at 9am at Ellerslie War Memorial
Hawkesdale
Dawn service at 6am at Hawkesdale Hall followed by a wreath laying in front of the hall.
Koroit
Service and wreath laying at Koroit War Memorial at 1pm followed by refreshments at Koroit Scout Hall provided by the Koroit Scouts.
Mortlake
Gather at 10am at Mortlake Post office and march to the memorial for wreath laying and service.
Macarthur
Service at Macarthur Hall from 11am, followed by a wreath laying at the War Memorial then refreshments tat at Macarthur RSL
Portland
Dawn service from 6.30am from the RSL to Memorial Triangle to the municipal offices and the 11am service.
Hamilton
Dawn service at 6.30am followed by a march and service and at the corner of Gray and Kennedy Streets at 9.45am.
Camperdown
Dawn service at Manifold Street from 6am, followed by a commemorative service at 10.30am.
Cobden
Service at Cobden Cenotaph on Silvester Street from 11am.
Port Campbell
Dawn service at Soldiers Memorial on headland from 6am.
Terang
Dawn service at the Memorial on High Street from 6am followed by a service at RSL at 10am.
Dartmoor
March and service from 10.30am at the Dartmoor Town Hall. This event includes a guest speaker and lunch.
Heywood
Heywood RSL Subbranch will host a service at 10am at the old Elders building followed by a march to the Cenotaph.
Narrawong
Dawn service at the fire brigade from 6.30am followed by a barbecue breakfast at Narrawong Mechanics Hall.
Dunkeld
Dawn service at the Cenotaph at 6.30am.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.standard.net.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines and newsletters
- Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn
- Tap here to open our Google News page.
- Join our Courts and Crime Facebook group and our dedicated Sport Facebook group
- Subscribe
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.