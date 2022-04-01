news, latest-news,

Rachael Waterson's entry into the Warrnambool and District Netball League affords the defender the luxury of an open mind on her rivals. Waterson is one of two new faces in Dennington's A grade squad this year, alongside Rebecca Dekazos. Both will make club debuts on Saturday when Dennington faces premiership fancy Nirranda on its home courts. "I don't know who the good teams are," Waterson said. "From what I've heard it will be a tough game so it'll be interesting to see how it goes but I'm looking forward to it." The match also presents as Waterson's first A grade appearance after playing seniors at Gordon in the Central Highlands league last year. Waterson's recruitment at Dennington was instigated after she moved back to Koroit, where she played her junior netball, to be closer to family. "I know a couple of girls who play here, that's been really helpful to settle in," the 20-year-old said. "Everyone is super friendly and been really welcoming. We're all similar ages so it's really easy to get along." Waterson said the squad's connection had been coming together nicely in recent weeks. "As a team, there are a few new players, so we're just been trying to gel as a team which has been going well," she said. "Personally I've been trying to get my fitness back and getting back into the netball mindset not having had a full season in a few years. "I think everyone deserves to get that full season." A grade coach Sue Fleming, who returns to Dennington after a two-year hiatus, said her team's early fixtures would prove a baptism of fire for a young squad. "Nirranda have that luxury of playing together for a while, so they'll be well-versed," Fleming said. "We're still working to get that team connection, so it will be tough but we're looking forward to the challenge." Fleming expects it to take up to a month for her team to get some momentum rolling. "We haven't played regular netball, so normally you might have a few changes but this is all new after a big pause," she said. "It's a refresher course." Dennington won't have Bonnie Williamson for round one, while Rebecca Rea will make her A grade debut. The match starts from 1.45pm on Saturday at Nirranda Recreation Reserve. MORE SPORT: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/d7541a51-2c4a-4c9e-8f3d-b7734a93f5b8.jpg/r390_813_2920_2242_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg