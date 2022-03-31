news, latest-news,

PREMIERSHIP contender North Warrnambool Eagles will unveil recruits Nathan Vardy and Tate Porter in their Hampden league season-opener on Saturday. Eagles coach Adam Dowie said former AFL ruckman Vardy and Porter, a midfielder from Merrivale, were part of a near full-strength team picked to play Port Fairy at Gardens Oval. Porter is expected to help fill Sam James' void in the middle. "He is really exciting. His contested ball work and inside work is really going to complement Jett Bermingham and Matt Wines and the others who roll through there," Dowie said. "He's a bit of a bull. He tackles well." RELATED: Debut dreams: Special moment for new Rebels Dowie said Vardy - a member of the 2018 West Coast premiership team - would improve as the season progressed. "He has pretty big work commitments but he's the sort of guy who doesn't carry any weight and has been doing a lot of off-leg stuff," he said. Listen to this week's The Main Break podcast here: "I know he swims a lot and he's been doing different challenges with different groups. He's been doing early morning fitness sessions and push-up challenges. "Part of the reason for him to turn his back on the AFL was he wanted a break from it all. He's not going to be perfect (round one) in terms of fitness-wise but he's still pretty good. "He moves really well at training and with 'Vards' it will be about a starting point and hopefully building fitness and strength." Koroit will debut new recruit Jyron Neave against Hamilton Kangaroos in its twilight fixture - 3.50pm bounce down - at Victoria Park on Saturday. Saints coach Chris McLaren said the creative forward "hadn't missed a beat" since crossing from Warrnambool and District league club Merrivale. "He's been awesome. He came out and did all the pre-season for the 2020 season that got cancelled and was really impressive and then went back to Merrivale last year," he said. "He was one text message in the off-season saying 'what are you doing?' and he said 'I'm giving it (Hampden) another go'." Eight-time premiership player Ben Goodall has come out of retirement and will be included "in the next few weeks". "He coached the (Let's Talk Cup) under 23s and trained with them and he's committed to play," McLaren said. "He's done a lot more training than in previous years in pre-season and he's been here a lot. "He's really keen to play. He made that decision a little while ago now. It is a good lift for the boys." Koroit will also be without Tim McIntyre, James North and Taylor McKenry as well as recruit Harry Crone, who is rehabilitating after a knee reconstruction. Small forwards Ben Starkie and Zach Burgess will debut for Hamilton Kangaroos while Nathan Fall (Cavendish), Mick McMeel (Glenthompson-Dunkeld) and Andrew Pepper (Leopold) will also play. McMeel and Pepper have returned to the club. New Hamilton coach Hamish Waldron said teenagers Starkie and Burgess were exciting players. "I had a fair bit to do with young Zach watching him come through as a junior because he was always a little kid but had heaps of skill," he said. "Now he's filled out a little bit and grown into a nice sized footballer." Waldron said both were "ready to take the next step". The playing coach is excited about what Fall can bring to the side. "He's originally from Bendigo and he moved down here and played for Cavendish for a year," he said. "He's got good endurance, can run up and down the wing and be a pretty smooth player." The Roos have a lengthy injury list with Bailey Mason (appendix), Jack Hickey (hamstring) and Ethan Knight (ankle). Vincent Huf is away on cricket commitments in Queensland. Cobden will have two debutants for its clash against South Warrnambool at home. Teenagers Brad Gillingham and Joe Hutt impressed new coach Dan Casey during pre-season. Gillingham will start in defence and Hutt will add to the midfield rotation. "Getting exposure to Hampden league is exciting," Casey said. "It's exciting and the senior players seem to be boisterous about it. "They have played all the practice games with it so they are ready to play senior footy. "We'll see that through the year, we'll have two or three under 18 boys playing each week with us." Hutt's older brother Jack - the team's co-captain - will watch his sibling's first game from the sidelines due to a minor knee injury. Casey said his leader was expected back after the Easter break. Ruckman Matt Clarke will also miss with an ankle injury. Portland will have six new faces from last year in its team - Ash Orchard (Tyrendarra), Lochie Huppatz (returning), Marty Curtis (Westerns), Marcus England (Westerns), Nathan Haylock (time off) and Tom Haylock (Tyrendarra) - when it plays Warrnambool at Reid Oval. Injury has beset the Tigers too with coach Jarrod Holt confirming Jake Wilson (knee), Dave Denboer (knee), Sam Hampshire (hamstring) and Lochie Goldby (hamstring) out. Jackson Dunlop and Pat Haylock are both unavailable. Camperdown will blood three debutants in Zach Anderson, Jarrod Evans and Nick Jones. Brendan Richardson (illness), Tom Absalom (knee) and Archie McBean (collarbone) will miss the twilight fixture against Terang Mortlake. B: Gus Low, James Chittick, Liam Bidmade. HB: Luke Cody, Jordan Foott, Tim O'Keeffe. C: Lachie Worden, Damien McCorkell, Jackson Bell. HF: Theo Opperman, Sam Cowling, Thomas Ludeman. F: Harry Ryan, Jason Rowan, Otto Opperman. R: Dan Weymouth, Paddy Anderson, Jye Turland. Int: Jed Turland, Josh Irving, Ben Howard. New: Paddy Anderson, Lachie Worden, Otto Opperman. In: Damien McCorkell. B: Conor Peters, Josh Edwards, Thomas Haylock. HB: Josh Jenner, Paul Proctor, Nathan Haylock. C: Jack Walsh, Lochie Huppatz, Zac Stuchbery. HF: Kade Lovell, Tom Sharp, Marty Curtis. F: Kyle Richardson, Aaron Shepherd, Marcus England. R: Ben Malcolm, Daniel Jackson, Toby Jennings. Int: Harry McIntyre, Ash Orchard, Jason Walker. New: Curtis Orchard, Zac Stuchbery. B: Aaron William, Murray Staude, Brent Goonan. HB: Xavier Stevens, Sandy Robinson, George Swarbrick. C: Hamish Gleeson, Kaine Mercovich, James Duncan. HF: BJ Dalton, Lachie Glare, Harry Peake. F: Darcy Smith, Chris Frost, Isaac Martin. R: Jake Bartlett, Oscar Pollock, Tom Sullivan. Int: Kurt Smith, Jack van der Aa, Paddy Lee. New: Harry Peake. B: Callum Grundy, Tom Batten, Tom James. HB: Luke Wines, Joe McKinnon, Bailey Jenkinson. C: Harry Keast, Jett Bermingham, Billie Smedts. HF: Felix Jones, Adam Wines, Jackson Grundy. F: Dylan Parish, Ben Kellett, Dion Johnstone. R: Nathan Vardy, Matthew Wines, Tate Porter. Int: Jye O'Brien, Ben Mugavin, Jarryd Lewis. New: Nathan Vardy, Tate Porter. B: Harrison Herschell, Josh Worboys, Brad Gillingham HB: Taj Anderson, Christian Koroneos, Louis Darcy C: Sam Thow, Rhyley McVilly, Josh Hickey HF: Matt Kemp, Thomas Spokes, Nick Kemp FF: Charlie Darcy, Louis Cahill, Louis Robertson R: Tyler Humphrey, Grady Rooke, Paul Pekin Int: Joe Hutt, Oliver Darcy, Luke Hickey New: Brad Gillingham, Joe Hutt B: Sam Thompson, Harry Lee, Liam Mullen. HB: Max Irving, Isaac Thomas, Trent Williamson. C: Jed Henderson, Liam Youl, Brayden Beks. HF: Nick Thompson, Shannon Beks, Jack Dye. F: Dylan Weir, Ricky Henderson, Sam Kelly. R: Ollie Bridgewater, Josh Saunders, Corey Gallichan. Int: Archie Stevens, Ben Rantall, Jonah Maher. B: Tom Baulch, Tim McPherson, Brett Harrington. HB: Liam Hoy, Mac Petersen, Jack O'Sullivan. C: Ben Dobson, Tim Martin, Dallas Mooney. HF: Jarrod Korewha, Sam Dobson, Jack Block. F: Dylan McCutcheon, Alex Pulling, Jyron Neave. R: Jeremy Hausler, Will Couch, Paddy O'Sullivan. Int: Jayden Whitehead, Frazer Robb, Will Petersen, New: Jyron Neave B: Tobi Cook, Christopher Quinn, Ryan Sigley. HB: Michael McMeel, Taine Morris, Luke Barnes. C: Nathan Fall, Rory Gill, Brady Hicks. HF: Hamish Waldron, Hugh Douglas, Luke Uebergang. F: Zach Burgess, Darcy Russell, Noah Uebergang. R: Cameron Whyte, Andrew Pepper, Charles Murrie. Int: Dave Arnold, Duncan Rentsch, Ben Starkie. Toby Kent, Zach Sinnott, Luke Clarke, Brayden Draffin, Angus Gordon, Charlie Lucas, Cameron Spence, Jarrod Evans, Sam Gordon, Harry Sumner, Judah Dundon, Luke Ball, Devon Coates, Luke O'Neil, Nick Jones. B: Tyson Royal, Ned Arundell, Jack Lehmann. HB: Harvey Roberts, Dylan Jones, Gus Bourke. C: Oliver Martin, Joe Arundell, Brodhi Carracher. HF: Isaac Kenna, Matt Baxter, Xavier Vickers. F: Daniel Kenna, Ryan Tanner, Hugh Porter. R: Darcy Hobbs, Jarryd Hay, Ryley Hutchins. Int: Declan O'Connor, Jimmy Moloney, Will Berryman. New: Tyson Royal, Ned Arundell, Ryley Hutchins, Will Berryman.

