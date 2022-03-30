news, latest-news,

The Budget has delivered an MRI licence for Western District Health Service and the Hamilton region, according to the local federal member. Member for Wannon Dan Tehan said he was delighted that the Federal Government was making MRI scans more affordable and more accessible closer to home by investing $66 million over four years to deregulate and expand Medicare-funded MRI scans in regional areas. Mr Tehan said he had been strongly advocating for the Medicare-funded MRI licence in this Budget and the securing of a licence would enable Western District Health Service to move forward with the delivery of a MRI scanner. MRI services are critical for diagnosing soft-tissue illnesses and diseases, including cancer. This change will begin on Tuesday, November 1 this year and will benefit Modified Monash Model 2-7 areas, which includes Hamilton. Mr Tehan said improving access to critical diagnostic imaging services for more regional Australians was a significant step towards addressing the health care disparity with the cities. "This change means rural and remote patients will benefit from reduced out-of-pocket costs for MRI scans, accessing world-class services closer to home," he said. "Improving access to MRI through this deregulation measure will reduce pressure on out-of-pocket costs for patients across the Hamilton region, and the need to travel to access these services." The addition of a Medicare funded MRI licence will help improve access and the level of services provided locally, he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/f57ff9c7-ba44-4259-b46a-f4ea7c2da7ae.jpg/r0_103_5049_2956_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg