Warrnambool surf club rebuild hits a snag, with MP saying draft plans 'not consistent with advice provided'

Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club's draft $12 million redevelopment plans have hit a hurdle, with an MP saying they "are not consistent with advice provided". But the club says it is in discussions with key stakeholders and it is still seeking input on the plans. South West Coast MP Roma Britnell told state parliament on February 9 the club had 'hit a bureaucratic brick wall" with the department. She asked the state government when they would release land to the club for the redevelopment. In a response, MP Lily D'Ambrosio said the club was advised by the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning in July 2021 that a new build would need to consider the Victorian Marine and Coastal Policy 2020 and Siting and Design Guidelines for Structures on the Victorian Coast to gain approval under the Marine and Coastal Act 2018. In a statement provided to The Standard, the club said it was still in the process of undertaking engagement with the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP), Warrnambool City Council and its members. But Ms D'Ambrosio questioned whether the draft plans were fit for purpose. "The policy requires the design of new or redeveloped structures to locate most elements within the existing structural footprint, to minimise the footprint and to only include elements which functionally need to be located near the water on marine and coastal Crown land," she said. "My department has not yet received a formal application or final plans to respond to and notes that the current draft plans are not consistent with the advice provided." "We acknowledge the ongoing challenges of managing accessibility - including traffic and parking - throughout the popular Warrnambool foreshore precinct," she said. "DELWP invites the opportunity for further engagement on the proposal to confirm a design consistent with all relevant legislation and state government policy, which will in turn streamline approvals for the SLSC." The club said in its statement it had not submitted a planning permit to the state government. Discussions are continuing about the draft plans with all stakeholders, the statement said. "This includes information around justification for any future building location and suggestions around improved beach access, traffic management, parking and building design to complement the beach environment and enable delivery of our emergency service," the statement said. "We are actively looking at funding opportunities for a new surf club and are soon to seek public consultation on our plans."

