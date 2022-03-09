news, latest-news,

MATT Ross is preparing for a career deviation after structural changes within the AFL. The father-of-one will finish as AFL Western District region manager - a role he's held since October 2019 - on Friday, March 25. Jock Whiting's time as football development manager for the south-west will also conclude. Both will remain with the AFL in some capacity until May. Jason Muldoon will oversee both the Western District and Goldfields regions under the structural changes while Alicia Drew will remain involved as participation co-ordinator "who will be responsible for the region in its entirety". Ross, 32, said he was pleased to contribute to community football in various ways during his tenure, including helping secure "AFL Facilities Funding of $250,000 for the Reid Oval in Warrnambool and supporting the marquee project through to completion". "The region has been crying out for a facility of that stature for so long and it was definitely a professional and personal highlight to finally get that fully funded and get the AFL onboard," he told The Standard. "It's meant the warm-up training facility can be completed and no doubt there will be plenty of scope for high-level matches to be played there (on the Reid) in the future." Ross had an option to apply for a role under the revised structure but opted to take a redundancy. "I am comfortable with it," he said. "I have enjoyed my time and it's been an honour to be involved in footy and meet so many people. "What struck me the most over the past few years has been the pretty strong collaboration between everyone involved in footy - everyone has had to dig deep and work together to get through this (COVID-19) pandemic." Ross plans to spend more time with his wife Gez and eight-month-old son Hugo while developing his own business opportunities as a tax and accounting business advisor. "I won't be lost to footy forever but the time has come for me to step aside," he said. Playing again is an option for the former Warrnambool forward who "had a few fruitful seasons in the twos". "If I can find a spot I might play (somewhere) and if my hamstrings hold up," he said. Meanwhile, the first allowable player payments review - which consisted audits on five clubs from the region's four leagues - found everything was above board. Last year's top-placed teams - Koroit, Woorndoo-Mortlake, Dartmoor and Nirranda - as well as Kolora-Noorat were part of the review. Ross said they started in October and "nothing material was uncovered". "The clubs were very co-operative throughout the process," he said. "I think there is a little bit of misconception out their about players' motivation and this process has shown us paying players doesn't necessarily equate to success and a lot of players will choose a club and stay at that club for a lot of reasons other than money. "It might be that their mates are there or they play at a far-flung club in the middle of the country and their family is multi-generation farmers in the area and they have strong connection to the community." Ross said while there were some players whose main focus was financial gain, clubs identified people who gave back in other ways and made them a priority. "They will choose players who will be the next committee person or next person who runs the canteen or a potential future coach," he said. Ross said the reviews would take place at the end of each season from now on, likely focussing on five clubs. MORE SPORT: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/7b393f50-2c7e-4e89-b949-fd68eb1d3580.jpg/r1171_1119_4040_2740_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg