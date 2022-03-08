news, latest-news,

Fifteen of Warrnambool's brightest young athletes are running headfirst towards their biggest test yet. Descending upon Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium this weekend for the State Track and Field Championships, the group will contest a combined 35 events. Warrnambool Little Athletics centre president Peter Varley said it was fantastic to have a number of its athletes get a chance to compete at the state level. "This is great result," he said. "They now have the opportunity to compete at Lakeside Stadium and experience a top quality track." Among them are sisters Chloe and Sophie Burrows. Tackling two longer distance events, Sophie said her aim was to try her best. The chance to qualify for state came from strong results at last month's regional carnival in Ballarat, where 26 Warrnambool athletes were in attendance. "Our club had a fantastic weekend for the regional carnival," Varley said. "The kids had great fun, competed well and made new friends." Harrison Watson, who won gold at regionals in the 800m, will arrive at his first state championships in the hope of replicating his efforts. Meanwhile, Lenny Ryan is another newcomer ready to contest his favourite event, the 1500m. Callum Wade tackles the same distance but in an older age bracket, and having competed at state in the past, is looking forward to his return to the big stage. Warrnambool qualifiers include:

