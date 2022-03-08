news, latest-news,

Timboon has bottled lightning and made it strike twice. The reigning premier has reached a second consecutive Western District Playing Area division one midweek pennant grand final, coincidentally following a similar playbook from its run to clinch last season's flag. Again finishing fourth after the regular season, Timboon had no second chances on its path to the final. But the team of 12 has been in impeccable form recently, winning its last four matches and accounting for City Diamonds in a semi-final and Warrnambool Gold 70-43 in Tuesday's preliminary final. It crystallises a grand final against Koroit next week. Skip Arthur Finch said his team was thrilled with its form in recent weeks. "We didn't want it to be a flash in the pan last year," he said. "I thought, 'we've got a similar side, so we could make the grand final again if we all play well' and we have. To have another shot at it, two years in a row, we're all rapt to have got there." Finch believed Timboon had the potential to be a top one or two team this year, but credited slower starts in the home-and-away season to its earlier losses. "We've started better in the finals, when I reckon during the year we haven't," he said. "We've been down 10-15 half way through and you can come back a bit, but it's hard catching up against good teams. If we can get a reasonable start next week, I think we're right in it." With two smaller clubs in Timboon and Koroit going head-to-head in a decider, along with Dunkeld's early entry into the weekend pennant grand final, Finch said parity in the top divisions was as close as ever this year. "I've loved Tuesday pennant, I get to play others I don't see on Saturday and they are very competitive," he said. "It's just a great comp." With back-to-back flags now in reach, Finch said his club was looking forward to the challenge. "It's why you play sport, to get into the finals and try and win a flag. We've got that chance again," he said. "You never know when you get on a roll what can happen. We proved last year we could do it, but it won't happen by itself. We've got to get out there and do it."

