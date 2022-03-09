news, latest-news,

FOUR Warrnambool-based teams will be among 66 contesting the Warrnambool Seaside Volleyball Tournament across the March long weekend. Warrnambool Volleyball Association president Rachelle Casley said it was rapt with entries after they were capped at 43 teams in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Last year's edition was also played behind closed doors but, with capacity limits scrapped, crowds are expected to cheer for teams across four grades - honours, division one, division two and division three - when play starts on Saturday morning. Warrnambool-based teams will feature in divisions two and three in both men's and women's. "It's nice to have the numbers back up again," Casley said. "We also have all three stadiums again which is great." The tournament will use Warrnambool Stadium, Brauer College and Emmanuel College with play from 8am to 8.30pm on Saturday and Sunday. Monday's honours finals will start at 9.30am (women) and 11.30am (men). Reigning champion Melbourne University is among eight teams are in the men's top grade while six teams, including Phantoms which feature Warrnambool's Gabby Lougheed, will vie for the women's crown. MORE SPORT: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/20835024-240c-4c43-926a-b73bb2259764.png/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg